kim jong a woman: kim jong a woman: kim jong un his wife has been missing for a year, suspected of having made the dictator disappear! – Kim jong un woman ri sol ju disappears from North Korea after more than a year

The wife of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has been missing for a year. After not being seen publicly for so many days, it is speculated that Kim Jong made him disappear. While, according to Western media, Kim Jong’s wife Ri Sol Joo has been in poor health for a long time. Fearing infection with the Corona virus, he also publicly suspended traffic from anywhere. A few months ago, similar rumors were made about Kim Jong Un.

Kim Jong’s wife has not been seen since January 25, 2020

Kim Jong Un’s wife Ri Sol-joo was last seen on January 25, 2020, as Express.com reported to Dot UK. On that date, she was sitting next to her husband Kim Jong during the Lunar New Year performance in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea. He has not been seen in any national event since then. Ri Sol Joo is not allowed to go anywhere of his own free will. Even their official trips alone are negligible. She is always seen alongside her husband Kim Jong Un. Where will Re Soul go and where not? It is also decided beforehand.

Kim’s wife did not appear at the North Korean military parade

On October 10, 2020, a large military parade was held in Pyongyang. Every year Ri Sol Joo attended the event with her husband, but this year she was absent. After that, many speculations about his health became more and more viral. Many people suspect that Kim Jong-un made him disappear. Ri is said to be taken to public events, especially when Kim Jong Un’s sweet side is to be shown to the world. Not only that, Kim is also chosen to look more stylish when she is with his wife.

Three types of rumors about Kim’s wife

According to the Daily NK report, residents of North Korea are speculating on three types of Ri Sol Joo speculation. First, the country’s first woman is facing some kind of health problem. Second, people believe that Kim Jong’s aunt Kim Kyung-hui is sick and Ri Sol Joo is taking care of him. Thirdly, Ri is focusing on her daughter’s education as she recently started her studies.

Ri Seol is taking care of Kim Jong’s aunt?

Please say that Kim Jong Un seized power in North Korea after his father’s death in 2011. Meanwhile, his uncle Zhang Song-thek, who wanted to carry out the reform program in North Korea, has been knocked down by Kim Jong. Due to which Kim had her uncle killed in 2013. It is said that his wife is now taken in by Kim Jong Un.