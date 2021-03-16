kim jong sister warns us South Korea: Kim Jong Un’s sister warns us, stay away from gunpowder “ deodorant ” if you want to sleep peacefully

Strong points:

Kim Yo Jong, sister of dictator Kim Jong Un, has warned the Joe Biden administration of the United States that Kim Yo Jong has said that if he wants to sleep peacefully for 4 years, avoid the stages of conflict. such a time when US Secretary of State is visiting South Korea, Pyongyang

Kim Yo Jong, the extremely powerful sister of brutal North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, has warned the United States’ Joe Biden administration to stay away from conflict-ridden steps if they are to sleep peacefully during 4 years. Kim Yo Jong’s statement comes as the US Foreign Minister visits South Korea and Japan for the first time this week. It is believed that North Korea’s nuclear program could be discussed during the visit.

North Korea’s official dialogue agency KCNA reported that Kim Yo-jong had also strongly criticized the joint military exercises of the United States and South Korea. Kim Jong-un said in a conversation with the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper: “There is a suggestion to the new US administration that wants to spread the smell of gunpowder over our lands in the region.” He said, “If America wants to sleep peacefully for the next 4 years, then it would be good for her to stay away from this deodorant in the first place.”

North Korea has yet to consider Biden as president

Previously, the United States has said it has made efforts to establish diplomatic contacts with North Korea in recent weeks. North Korea has yet to recognize who Biden has become president of the United States. Explain that there is a dispute between the two countries regarding North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons program. North Korea is not responding to US efforts to establish diplomatic contacts.

Kim Yo Jong reiterated his strong opposition to joint military exercises between the US and South Korean military. North Korea says it is preparing to occupy it. Kim Yo-jong said the South Korean government has once again chosen the path towards war and crisis. Kim Yo Jong is the North Korean dictator’s younger sister and is said to be his closest ally. Kim Yo Jong is very influential in the North Korean government.