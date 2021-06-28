Kim Jong Un health update: North Koreans worried about emaciated leader Kim Jong Un health

Strong points:

Dictator Kim Jong Un’s lean left the hearts of all compatriots “broken” in an interview broadcast on the North Korean public television channel, it was claimed in the interview that after the release of a song in Kim’s pride, people were asked to respond

North Korean state media claim that the hearts of all compatriots have been “broken” due to the thinness of dictator Kim Jong Un. This was claimed in an interview broadcast on the official North Korean television channel KCTV. . In this interview, netizens were asked about their reaction to the release of another song lauding North Korea and dictator Kim.

A middle-aged man said on behalf of compatriots that everyone in North Korea is deeply saddened by their leader’s weight loss. He said: “It breaks everyone’s hearts to see the image of our respected comrade Secretary General so weak. Everybody talks about it. We have just started to cry. Indeed, in the first days of June, the market for speculation on Kim Jong’s health flared up again.

Kim Jong has become much thinner than before

Kim Jong Un first appeared in public after missing for several months. He looked very skinny in this photo. He had recently addressed a meeting of his Workers’ Party. Also last year, after Kim Jong’s disappearance, such speculation intensified about the dictator’s death. A watch strapped to Kim Jong Un’s wrist has been talked about a lot in the past. After analyzing the latest photos of Kim Jong wearing this Swiss-made watch, it was claimed that he has become much slimmer than before.

The South Korean media NK News analyzed the photo of Kim Jong Un and claimed that this dictator had lost a lot of weight. Many intelligence agencies around the world are also keeping an eye on the health of this dictator, known for his eccentricities. New photos from North Korean state media, Korea’s Central News Agency, show his IWC Schaffhausen Portofino watch strapped to the wrist.

Kim Jong Un weighs so much

The leaders of this North Korean dictator’s family have a history of heart disease. The South Korean spy agency told lawmakers in November that Kim Jong Un’s estimated weight was around 140 kilograms. Since coming to power in 2011, he had gained around 50 kilograms. NK News senior correspondent Colin Zwirko said foreign intelligence agencies wanted to know if Kim Jong Un was healthy enough to remain the leader for long. If he’s not feeling well, why is he hiding.

