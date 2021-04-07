Kim Jong Un in North Korea Latest News: Kim Jong Un: Dictator Kim Jong Un admits North Korea is going through the worst – North Korea Kim is going through the worst so far

Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, while addressing thousands of activists from his ruling party at a major political conference in Pyongyang, said his country was going through a “very bad phase”. Experts believe that a decade of Kim’s rule in North Korea is coming to an end and that his already unstable economy is further strained by the lockdown and US sanctions imposed to prevent the spread of the Corona virus.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim made the comments at a meeting of the Workers’ Party branch secretaries on Tuesday. Kim said, “Improving people’s lives in the worst-case scenario so far depends on the role played by the branches, grassroots organizations of the party.” In this situation, we have to overcome many unprecedented challenges.

He also called on party members to implement decisions taken in Congress in January when he called for increased nuclear capacity despite US pressure and announced a new five-year national development plan. Earlier, Kim Jong Un expressed dissatisfaction with his cabinet’s performance and removed a senior finance official from his post. Kim alleged that those officials had not come up with any new ideas to bring the country’s economy back into crisis.

According to Friday’s news from state media KCNA, Kim hoped her diplomacy to remove U.S. sanctions on nuclear programs would work, but she stayed behind. At the same time, the economy is going through a crisis due to the border closures due to the Kovid-19 epidemic and the failure of harvests in the event of a natural disaster.