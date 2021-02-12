Kim Jong Un News: Im Jong Un Sacks New North Korea’s Economy Minister Slams Government Over Unambitious Plans – North Korea’s Poor Economic Situation Has Sacked Minister Kim Jong Un

Strong points:

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed dissatisfaction with his cabinet’s performance, removing from service a senior finance official he appointed a month earlier, alleging the officer had done nothing to hand over economy back on track.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed dissatisfaction with his cabinet’s performance and has dismissed a senior finance official appointed a month ago. Kim alleged that those officials had not come up with any new ideas to bring the country’s economy through a crisis.

According to Friday news by state media KCNA, Kim hoped her diplomacy to lift U.S. sanctions on nuclear programs would work, but she stuck back. At the same time, the economy is going through a crisis due to border closures due to the Kovid-19 outbreak and crop failure in the event of a natural disaster.

This is the most difficult phase of Kim’s nine-year tenure

It is reported that this is the most difficult phase of Kim’s nine-year tenure. Due to current challenges, Kim has had to publicly acknowledge the failure of past economic plans. The five-year economic plan was presented at the Workus Party Congress meeting in January, but Kim’s disappointment with the plans implemented so far was clearly reflected in the party’s central committee meeting on Thursday.

Kim Jong-un said in a meeting Thursday that the cabinet had failed to kill the economy. O Su Yong has been appointed the new director of the Central Committee’s Economic Affairs Department, replacing Kim Tu II, according to KCNA. North Korea is struggling with a lot of restrictions these days.