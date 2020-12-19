Kim Jong Un News: Kim Jong Un officials killed boat captain for listening to foreign radio station: Kim Jong Un officials shot at foreign radio station

Pyongyang

The captain of a North Korean fishing boat was sentenced to death for listening to a banned radio station. According to the Radio Free Asia report, the captain had been listening to this radio for 15 years, for which he was openly shot. According to reports, his radio broadcast foreign airwaves while traveling at sea.

Was the first army radio operator

According to the FRG report, a captain named Choi was shot dead in front of 100 people. Choi owned more than 50 ships. It is reported that one of his collaborators informed the administration about this that Choi was listening to the banned foreign radio station. According to an official, Choi was previously a radio operator in the military and started listening to foreign broadcasts.

Currencies come from the base

Even after quitting work, he continued to do so, which is not allowed. Not only that, party officials and security guards deployed to the fishing base were also fired. In fact, the leader of North Korea is said to have acquired currencies from this base. The security department described Choi’s crime against the party.

Lessons for others

According to the source, Choi felt he was part of that base, so he would not be charged with criminal charges but was not made up of his staff. It cost him dearly. The country has access to many foreign radio stations, but Kim Jong’s administration strictly monitors what people listen to. It is also said that many people who go to sea listen to foreign radios, so Choi was shot in front of everyone so that there is a lesson for everyone.