Kim Jong Un News: UN says North Korea’s Kim Jong Un continued nuclear and missile programs – North Korea Kim Jong Un: UN warns, modernizes nuclear weapons, North Korea

UN experts say North Korea’s cynical dictator is modernizing its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles by sidestepping sanctions. At the same time, North Korea is trying to get the materials and technology used in these programs from other countries. Not only that, North Korea has earned £ 220million from cyber hacking and is using it on weapons.

A team of experts monitoring the UN sanctions imposed on North Korea submitted a report to the Security Council on Monday. In this report, Kim Jong Un’s government also made materials from which nuclear weapons can be made. Experts said, “He (North Korea) demonstrated new short-range missiles, medium-range ballistic missiles, hit by submarines and intercontinentals in a military parade.”

North Korea first tested nuclear in 2006

Experts said North Korea announced the testing and construction of new ballistic missile warheads and the development of strategic nuclear weapons and improved the ballistic missile framework. North Korea first carried out a nuclear test in 2006, after which the United Nations imposed strict restrictions on it. The United Nations has banned most of the country’s exports and limited imports to a large extent to prevent production of nuclear and ballistic missiles by Pyong Yang.

The excerpt from the report received by The Associated Press makes it clear that North Korea is expanding its nuclear and missile programs, illegally importing oil, using international banking channels, ignoring sanctions and promoting cyber criminal activity.