Kim Jong un Sister in talks with US: Kim Jong Un Sister Kim Yo Jong rejects prospects of resuming talks with US and North Korea

Kim Jong Un’s sister rejects early resumption of diplomacy with America Kim Yo said America’s hopes in the talks would disappoint her even before Kim Jong Un told officials to be ready for the talks

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, ruled out the possibility of a rapid resumption of diplomacy with the United States. He said the United States’ expectations for the talks would “frustrate him even more.” Earlier, Kim Jong Un recently told his officials to prepare for both talks and confrontations.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called Kim Jong Un’s statement an “interesting sign.” Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong made the statement Tuesday after Sullivan’s remarks. According to state media, Kim Yo Jong said: “It seems that the United States is interpreting the situation for consolation.” He said that America’s hope will disappoint him even more.

Kim threatens to increase nuclear capacity

His statement came when the top US envoy to North Korea, Sung Kim, was on a visit to South Korea. Sung Kim said on Monday that he expects North Korea to respond quickly to US proposals for talks. Kim, on the other hand, has threatened to increase its nuclear capacity, saying the future of diplomacy and bilateral relations depends on Washington abandoning policies it sees as hostile.

Some experts said Kim Jong Un’s statement showed he wanted to sharply increase his nuclear arsenal and pressure the United States to abandon its policy, which North Korea calls hostile policies. However, Kim is also ready to resume talks. During the meeting of the ruling party in the country on Thursday, Kim gave a detailed analysis of American politics under the leadership of Joe Biden.