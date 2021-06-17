Kim Jong Un warns of tense food situation in North Korea Famine can happen: Dictator Kim Jong Un warns of severe food crisis in North Korea, famine could come

Strong points:

Kim Jong Un warned that there could be a serious food crisis in the country Kim Jong Un called on officials to find ways to increase agricultural production.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has warned compatriots that there could be a serious food crisis in the country. Kim Jong called on officials to find ways to increase agricultural production. He said the people’s food crisis is getting tense now. This statement by dictator Kim Jong came at a time when he became a topic of discussion around the world due to his low weight.

North Korean news agency KCNA said on Tuesday that Kim Jong Un opened a plenary session of the ruling Workers’ Party. Meanwhile, he warned party workers about the food crisis. In fact, due to the Corona crisis, North Korea closed its border with China. Meanwhile, crops have been ruined in the country due to several storms and floods.

Hunger came in the 90s

Government incompetence in North Korea led to famine in the 1990s. It is estimated that millions of North Koreans were killed there. Organizations monitoring North Korea say there is no widespread famine in the four-sided country at this time. At the same time, some analysts say it is the calm before the storm in North Korea and the lack of food can create fear among the public.

The South Korean Government’s Development Institute says North Korea could face a million-tonne food crisis this year. As much to say to you that recently the last photos of Kim Jong Un were unveiled. In this, the North Korean dictatorship appears weak. After that, once again, the market for Kim Jong Un’s health speculation heated up around the world. Kim Jong is said to have problems with diabetes and high blood pressure. During the meeting, Kim announced the continued lockdown of Corona.