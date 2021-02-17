Kim Jong Un wife Ri sol ju reappears: Kim Jong Un wife: Kim Jong Un’s wife, mysteriously missing for a year, now appears

Pyongyang

Ri Sol Joo, wife of North Korean dictator Kim Jong, is back after mysteriously missing for a year. The market for speculation on his health has been heated due to Ri Sol’s disappearance. Dictator Kim Jong Un appeared with his wife Ri Sol at a musical event on the anniversary of the birth of former ruler Kim Jong Il.

North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported on Wednesday that Secretary-General Kim Jong Un came to the theater with his wife Ri Sol Joo. Everyone present greeted him warmly. During this time, he was greeted with great songs. NK News, which monitors North Korea, reported that Ri Sol has been isolated, possibly due to the Corona virus. However, they had to get together for the event.

Ri Sol-joo was last seen on January 25, 2020

Kim Jong Un’s wife Ri Sol-joo was last seen on January 25, 2020. On that date, she was sitting next to her husband Kim Jong during the Lunar New Year show in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea. Since then, he has also not been seen in any national event. Ri Sol Joo is not allowed to go anywhere of his own free will. Even their official trips alone are negligible. She is always seen alongside her husband Kim Jong Un. Where will Re Soul go and where not? It is also decided beforehand.

On October 10, 2020, a large military parade was held in Pyongyang. Every year Ri Sol Joo attended the event with her husband, but this year she was absent. After that, much speculation about his health got more and more viral. Many people feared that Kim Jong Un would make him disappear. Ri is said to be taken to public events, especially when Kim Jong Un’s sweet side is to be shown to the world. Not only that, Kim is also chosen to look more stylish when she is with his wife.