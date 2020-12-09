Kim Yo Jong: Corona virus: South Korean foreign minister attacks Kim Jong Un’s sister, threatens – North Korea Kim Jong Un sister Kim Yo Jong threatened South Korean foreign minister on the coronavirus

Soul

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister Kim Yo Jong on Wednesday targeted South Korea’s foreign minister for questioning his country’s claim that the corona virus was free. Threatened also to suffer the consequences of such comments. Earlier, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wah said over the weekend that it was hard to believe there was not a single case of the corona virus in North Korea. .

The South Korean foreign minister also said that North Korea was indifferent to South Korea’s proposal for a joint effort to deal with the global epidemic. According to government media, North Korean leader Kim Yo Jong said in response, “ This can be seen from the reckless comments he made without worrying about the consequences that already deteriorated relations between Korea and North and South Korea and I want to make it worse.

Kim Yo Jong said, “His true intentions are clear. We will never forget his words and he will also have to bear the consequences. Amid the claim that there is not a single case of Kovid-19 in North Korea, state media have repeatedly said that a ‘maximum emergency’ anti-pandemic campaign ‘was underway, closing its international borders, Diplomats were expelled and people with questionable symptoms were isolated.