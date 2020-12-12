King Emeritus congratulates Christmas by signing a postcard issued by the Royal House

Updated: Friday, December 11, 2020 9:08 PM

Published on: 12.11.2020 21:02

As was customary at that time, the Royal Household congratulated Christmas by distributing several postcards, one of which was signed by the King Emeritus. The signature of Juan Carlos I can be seen next to that of Doña Sofía under a brief “Happy Holidays and New Year 2021”.

Congratulations in the midst of controversy

The distribution of this postcard takes place hours after it was discovered that the prosecution is keeping the investigation open to the King Emeritus after his attempt to regularize the tax. In fact, it will assess “its spontaneity, veracity and completeness” as part of a larger investigation that will continue to be conducted by the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office.

The other postcard distributed by Casa Real presents the Princess of Asturias, Leonor and the Infanta Sofía. Both pose in a photo taken last October in the Asturian village of Somao, an exemplary city. “May this Christmas bring us a particularly hopeful New Year 2021. With our best wishes,” we can read in the text accompanying the photograph.

In 2019, the postcard also took place on a balcony of the exemplary Asturian city of this edition, Asiagu, although with the presence of Don Felipe and Doña Letizia with their daughters.

A year earlier, the kings and their daughters chose the Asturian corner of the Mirador de la Princesa, in the Picos de Europa, on the occasion of the heir to the Crown’s first institutional activity outside Madrid.

The Royal Palace was the decoration of the 2017 map, while the previous year it was the Zarzuela Gardens.

The novelty of 2015 was that the kings gave full prominence to Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, who posed in the foreground while hugging and smiling.

The reign’s first congratulations in 2014 were a picture of his greeting the citizens from the central balcony of the Royal Palace with the Queen after the proclamation ceremony.