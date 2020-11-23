King Felipe VI, in quarantine after coming into contact with a positive for Covid-19

Updated: Monday, November 23, 2020 8:24 PM

Published on: 11/23/2020 8:08 PM

As reported by the Royal Household, King Felipe VI “learned that a person with whom he had close contact yesterday tested positive for COVID-19 today.”

For this reason, he communicates that “in accordance with the sanitary regulations, from this moment, he will maintain the period of compulsory quarantine of ten days, being suspended all his official activities planned during this period”.

Last Friday, the Royal House shared King Felipe VI’s program of activities, which included events on Monday and Wednesday. And is that today he was present at two institutional events in which, as can be seen in the images, safety distances and masks have been maintained.

In the morning, he chaired the meeting of the Scientific Council of the Royal Institute for International and Strategic Studies of Elcano, while in the afternoon he received in audience the Commander of the Allied Command of the Transformation (SACT ), General André Lanata, on the occasion of his visit to Spain.

However, the monarch will not be able to attend the opening of the Tourism Innovation Summit in Seville within two days. For their part, the Queen, the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofía will be able to continue their activities normally.