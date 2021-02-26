King Juan Carlos pays 4 million to the Treasury to regularize his tax situation in Spain, live

The lawyer of the king emeritus, Javier Sánchez-Junco, issued a statement confirming the second regularization before the Treasury of Juan Carlos I in less than three months. << His Majesty King Juan Carlos has instructed me to make public that he has proceeded to the presentation to the competent tax authorities of a declaration without prior requirement of any kind, which has resulted in a tax debt, already paid, in the amount of 4,395,901.96 euros including late payment interest and surcharges ".