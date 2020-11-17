King Juan Carlos spent 8 million opaques on private flights to the Caribbean, the Middle East and Canada

Publication: Tuesday November 17 2020 09:00

King Juan Carlos I used eight million euros of opaque origin to buy a dozen private flights across North America, the Caribbean and the Middle East between 2009 and 2018, when he had already left the throne for the benefit of his son.

According to ‘El Confidencial’ the trips took place between 2009 and 2018 and between them there are two routes to Santo Domingo, a route through the United Arab Emirates and a flight from Santiago de Compostela to Vancouver. , Canada. The money to pay for these trips is said to come from the Zagatka Foundation, a Liechtenstein-domiciled instrumental company run by his cousin Álvaro de Orleans-Borbón and which has been fed for years by alleged illegal commissions and anonymous income from millionaire sums.

In the documents published by the aforementioned media, Netjets UK Ltd. appears to be the first aircraft rental company to which Zagatka paid money, specifically a check for 189,026 euros.

In this transfer, the routes that the Head of State made in 2010 do not appear, just as the destinations he made with the Swiss Tag Aviation do not appear, to which the opaque company made 30 transfers. worth 997,532 euros.

In 2011, the King Emeritus hired another private airline, Vistajet Aviation Services, to which three invoices in the amount of 576,310 euros were paid by the company Álvaro of Orleans.

It wasn’t until 2014, when Juan Carlos abdicated, that private flights were paid for emeritus again with that company’s money. In fact, of the nearly eight million euros that left Zagatka to pay for the flights, six million (77.7%) correspond to the period after leaving the throne.

At this point, he did it with a single company, Air Partner, to which there is a transfer of almost 300,000 euros in November 2014 and another of the same amount in June 2015.

Despite the fact that in the documentation of the invoice the name of the monarch was hidden and that only that of Álvaro de Orleans appeared, in at least two contracts with this company, the client’s address appears in the Palacio de la Zarzuela and a another reads the name of Vicente García Mochales, head of the personal escort of the King Emeritus.