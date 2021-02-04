Kisan Andolan UK parliament debate: Kisan Andolan live news update: preparations to discuss peasant movement in UK parliament, PM Johnson’s sign on petitions questioned

Strong points:

The echo of the farmers’ protests in India can now be heard in the British Parliament. The British Parliament could consider a petition to discuss the performance of farmers. In fact, over 1,06,000 signatures have been signed on an online petition in this regard.

The echo of the farmers’ protests in India can now be heard in the British Parliament. The UK Parliament’s Petitions Committee will consider a demonstration on farmers’ performance and press freedom in India at the premises of the ‘House of Commons’. In fact, an online petition has over 1,06,000 signatures in this regard. This discussion can take place at “Westminster Hall”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also said to be on the e-petition’s list of signatories, which he did as a member of the Conservative Party in the West London Parliament. At the same time, 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of the British Prime Minister, denied on Wednesday that Johnson had signed the petition. A UK government spokesperson said media freedom was important for the protection of human rights and journalists around the world should be free to do their jobs and hold those responsible accountable without fear of arrest or violence.

Greta Thunberg: environmental activist Greta Thunberg to support farmers’ protests in India

Government response to petition expected by the end of the month

The spokesperson said: “The free press plays an important role in our democracies and the government supports it through a member of the Media Freedom Alliance.” The petition, titled ‘Urge the Indian government to ensure the safety of protesters and freedom of the press’ on the Parliament’s official petition website, called on the UK government to make a public statement on the peasant protests and freedom of press.

If more than 10,000 signatures are received on an e-petition on Parliament’s website, there is a need for the UK government to make an official statement, while a petition has more than a lakh of signatures to discuss the matter. A spokesperson for the House of Commons said the government’s response to the petition is expected by the end of the month and discussions are underway.

Now the United Nations support for the peasant movement, said: “Right to peaceful demonstration”

Concerns over arrests of journalists covering the peasant movement

The spokesperson said the discussion in “Westminster Hall” is temporarily banned. This is where petitions are discussed, but the committee can announce the discussion as soon as possible. At the same time, the Indian Journalists Association (IJA) in Britain, along with other international media organizations, has expressed concern over the arrest of journalists covering the peasant movement and urged the Indian government to ensure the safety of journalists in the country.

At the same time, the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi said on Wednesday that the facts should be examined before making hasty remarks on the protest. The ministry said the ministry said some selfish invested groups were trying to impose their agendas on the protests and some objections on the very small part of the farmers in some parts of the country about the land reforms adopted after extensive discussion in the country. Parliament Huh. The statement from the Ministry of External Affairs emphasizes that the protests should be seen in the context of India’s democratic and political character.