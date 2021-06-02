Kitchen indictment catches López del Hierro at congressional committee and says he’s not surprised

Updated: Wednesday 02 June 2021 12:00

Posted: 02.06.2021 11:54

The imputation of the former Minister of Defense and former Secretary General of the PP, María Dolores de Cospedal, and her husband, Ignacio López del Hierro, in the kitchen conspiracy took the latter in full declaration in the parliamentary committee who is investigating it in Congress.

In fact, the businessman discovered it during his appearance, as he assured it, although he refused to answer questions of the deputies from the beginning because this question is the subject of a investigation in court.

“Out of respect for justice and my most absolute consideration for this House, I am pleased to inform you that I will not answer questions from Members,” López del Hierro assured at the start of his appearance, after denying that he could access the media of the Ministry of the Interior because he was not a civil servant.

“I would have loved to answer him, but I found out in this commission that I was accused,” López del Hierro said to questions from ERC spokesperson Gabriel Rufián.

In fact, the news came in full declaration and Vox’s deputy Macarena Olona proceeded to read aloud the order in which he is charged with crimes of corruption, embezzlement and misappropriation of funds. Bribery.

Then United We Can spokesperson in the committee, Ismael Cortés, asked the husband of the former president of Castilla-La Mancha if the summons “took him by surprise” like the deputies.

“Dude, by surprise, by surprise … No. It was in the press for a long time,” he replied.