Kitchen judge quotes Villarejo after questioning that Rajoy was “unaware” of the plot

Posted: Friday May 28, 2021 2:57 PM

The judge of the National Tribunal who is investigating an alleged “parapolar” operation of espionage of the ex-treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas cited as investigated the ex-commissioner José Manuel Villarejo and the former number two of the ministry of the Interior Francisco Martínez as investigated on June 2.

Both educated for a long time in this piece of the so-called “Tandem” case, the judge calls on them to testify again as accused for the alleged crimes of embezzlement of public funds, falsification and discovery and disclosure of secrets. Magistrate Manuel García Castellón’s decision comes a day after ex-commissioner José Manuel Villarejo admitted to the parliamentary committee, which is also investigating this operation, to have had direct contact via “monosyllabic” messages with the former president of the government Mariano Rajoy on the operation.

During his appearance, which lasted three and a half hours, Villarejo indicated that they were aware of Operation Rajoy, its vice-president, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría; the former general secretary of PP María Dolores de Cospedal; former Interior Minister Jorge Fernández Díaz and former Secretary of State for Security Francisco Martínez, who he said denounced Sáenz de Santamaría when the CNI was involved.

Martínez will be the one who will start answering questions from the judge and the rest of the parties, starting at 10:00 a.m., and Villarejo will appear second to clarify before the magistrate everything he knows about this supposed parapolitical operation concocted from the Interior in 2013 to follow the Barcenas family in search of sensitive documents for the PP.

In his speech to Congress yesterday, the retired commissioner underlined that not only this documentation was sought, but also that which was suspected of being kept by the ex-treasurer of the PP and which could affect the interests of the senior officials. state institutions, and it was in the latter that he believed Rajoy might have an “interest”.

Although he said he did not know who the order came from, he stressed that he assumed it was “a government operation” and said they pulled it out. when he said they should provide the information they found to the judge.

Of this executive of Mariano Rajoy, they are accused, in addition to the former Secretary of State Francisco Martínez, then Minister of the Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz, to whom his former number two attributes a series of messages talking about this operation which allegedly was paid with earmarked funds. Fernández Díaz has always denied its authorship.