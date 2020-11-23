World

Knife in American church in San Jose, two dead – Attack on church in San Jose, California 2 dead

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminNovember 23, 2020
7

Grace Baptist Church in San Jose News: Two people died in a shooting at a church in San Jose, California, USA. Local police have yet to arrest anyone in this case.

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminNovember 23, 2020
7
Photo of bcfadmin

bcfadmin

Back to top button