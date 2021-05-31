Knockout City changes its approach and becomes partially free – Old Sport Republic

News game Knockout City changes its approach and is partly free Posted on 05/31/2021 at 11:13 am Posted on May 21, Knockout City has managed to bring 2 million players together, especially thanks to a free and unlimited 10-day trial. This period is now over and in principle all players from yesterday should have paid € 19.99. Only in principle. If it is already available to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass subscribers at no additional cost, Knockout City should have become paid for all other players. Given the public reaction, some of which are calling for the move to a free-to-play model, Velan Studio announced that the title is now free for everyone up to level 25. One way to keep the Block Party model going is over, but new players to Knockout City can still start the brawlin for free!

If your friends are just joining us, they can play for free and move up to Street Rank 25 before purchasing the game. That is also enough play time to teach them to pass the ball. pic.twitter.com/aWjPjKS0ES— Knockout City (@knockoutcity) May 30, 2021