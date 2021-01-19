Know in detail how the data Microsoft collects about you is used

Business transparency has become an essential element. Many companies have questionable practices and, for example, Facebook has faced several data usage charges. Because of this and other issues, Microsoft has decided to come forward and explain the uses it makes when collecting voice data.

Here is the data Microsoft uses from your voice

We’ve all had that weird feeling of talking to friends about something and making an announcement about it. These types of performances are worrying and frightening. Therefore, given the growing relevance of technology, there is a need to comply with the use of user data.

Microsoft has started rolling out major updates to give users more control over how our voice data is used to improve their speech recognition technology. The new settings will allow users to choose whether the company can use their voice recordings to improve the performance of their voice-activated products and services.

We used to talk about Facebook, but Microsoft is not without controversy. A report found that in 2019, the company was using human staff to listen in to voice conversations made with Cortana and Skype Translator. Last year, the software giant officially recognized this in its privacy policy and on its product support pages. And it nipped in the bud by stopping storing the voice clips processed by its speech recognition technologies.

Microsoft’s latest announcement goes further. Now the software giant is going to ask us whether or not we want to share these voice clips with them. We can continue to work with the different tools, even if we refuse to share this information. This applies to your translator, Windows, Skype, Hololens, Cortana, SwiftKey, and Mixed Reality.

In the information they shared, they explain how it is now optional for us to share voice recordings. If people choose to register, employees will be able to transcribe voice content and it will be kept for up to two years.

Audio will only be accessible with permission

“Although Microsoft employees and contractors only listen to voice clips with the user’s permission, the company can still access information associated with user voice activity, such as generated transcriptions automatically during user interactions with recognition AI. voice. Details of how it works are described in the terms of use for individual Microsoft products and services. “

In other words, now only audio information will be shared as long as we allow access. The Redmond giant will be able to continue to access the transcription of said audio to improve recognition.