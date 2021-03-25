Know the level of resilience of your organization and find out how to continue working for a resilient company

Know the level of resilience of your organization and find out how to continue working for a resilient company

Do you think the employees in your organization are resilient? It is possible that after a year of pandemic where the word resilience resonated in all areas, you dare to answer this question with yes or no, but did you know that only 30% of employees define themselves as resilient? Are you sure you are on the right track?

Developing resilient employees is a priority right now, but organizations and HR teams struggle to identify the levers that help improve the resilience of their teams.

The first step in building a resilient workforce should be to know quantitatively the degree of resilience of the employees in the organization.

Once we know how resilient the organization is, a course of action can be established that results in resilient employees, who build resilient organizations, and can face all kinds of adversities.

Aon, in his report on resilience, defines resilient employees as those who meet all three of these characteristics; they feel safe at work, they are proud to belong and are motivated to reach their full potential.

With the Resilience Self-Assessment Tool, you will be able to know your level of resilience and performance in each of the 10 factors that determine workforce resilience.

The Aon Resilience Model identifies five pillars of well-being (physical, emotional, financial, professional and social) and ten factors that create a new model around corporate well-being.

In just five minutes you will be able to know your diagnosis, understand your main areas of improvement and the degree of understanding of your approach to health and wellness, as well as identify if the efforts you are making to develop resilient employees have the desired success.

In addition, if you complete the self-assessment, you will be able to request more information and access comparative data for your country or sector of your organization.

You dare? Making a difference is in your power.

Click here to take the Aon Resilience Self-Assessment

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital