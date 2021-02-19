Knowledge of languages ​​will be the main requirement for more than 75% of recruitments in the coming months

Knowledge of languages ​​will be the main requirement for more than 75% of recruitments in the coming months

English is the most requested language with 92% of the offers examined, followed by French with 66.5%, German with 2%, Portuguese with 1% and Italian with 0.3%

BY RRHHDigital, 2:45 p.m. – February 19, 2021



According to data compiled by Hexagone, a language training consulting firm for businesses, in the coming months, more than 75% of recruitments made will have language as their main requirement. By analyzing more than 1,500 job offers published so far this year, Hexagone underlines that 90% of them require a minimum level of languages. These data represent 2.5% more language requirements than before the pandemic.

English is the most requested language with 92% of the offers evaluated, followed by French with 6.5%, German with 2%, Portuguese with 1% and Italian with 0.3%.

By Autonomous Communities, Madrid, Catalonia and the Basque Country are the regions which attach the most importance to the knowledge of languages. At the other extreme, Galicia and Extremadura position themselves as the communities that require the fewest languages ​​among their job vacancies.

Galle Schaefer, Director of Hexagone explains: “Traditionally, knowledge of languages ​​has been linked to the promotion of professional careers. Spain has a low level of languages ​​and this favors professional profiles with a high level of languages ​​since they are very requested “

The decline in tourism has meant that in areas where the language is most in demand, demand has declined over the past year. However, from Hexagon it is pointed out that as this trend starts to change during this year with the sights on the second half where the recovery of the tourism sector is expected to be accompanied by the increase in hiring linked to languages.

Multilingual support offshoring

In a survey of more than 100 human resources managers, the consulting firm found that in 2021 the focus will be placed within companies on the internationalization strategy, not only for expansion beyond borders but also to accommodate customer decentralization. service services of other companies.

In recent years, Spain has positioned itself as a privileged place to locate these service centers that offer technical support to companies with customers of different languages.

Tourism is losing contracts with languages ​​and the multilingual customer service sector has replaced it in the past year as the one with the most language contracts.

Languages ​​for executives

According to data from Hexagone, 85% of management positions are closely linked to language skills. In fact, 4 out of 5 managers have a high level of at least one language. 31% of executives have a minimum of 2 languages.

“Language is one of the necessary conditions to be able to promote within a company. For this reason, employees see it as so important in training plans within the company, ”explains Galle Schaefer.

Among the offers analyzed during this year by Hexagone, 7% were intended for management positions and 100% of these offers required a minimum knowledge of English while 45% valued a second complementary language.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital