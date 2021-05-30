Koch Media (Metro, Wasteland) announces and terminates a conference – Old Sport Republic

Event news for the Summer Game Fest: Koch Media (Metro, Wasteland) announces a conference that was published on May 29, 2021 at 2:35 pm. The E3 and the Summer Game Fest will start in two weeks and every participant will be organized. The list of these keeps growing, and one editor has just announced the date and time for his conference. That editor is Koch Media (pronounced Kor Media) who had already announced his presence at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest and just announced a conference for Friday June 11th at 9pm. Koch Media games, you know them, they are mainly released under the Deep Silver label, and we find Saints Row, Metro, Dead Island 2 there. Koch Media has been part of THQ Nordic since 2018, the parent company of which is the Embracer Group recently announced that it wanted to continue its policy of diversity in the titles on offer. Koch Media also acts as a distributor as she is responsible for the French distribution of Sega, Atlus, Koei Tecmo Games or even NIS America. The schedule of the conference is unknown, but it cannot be ruled out that we will have news of Dead Island 2 and the upcoming Saints Row, but the event will likely arrive too early to find out more about the event. By MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP