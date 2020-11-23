Kolyma Highway: Road of Bones: One of those highways in the world that was ‘killed’ in the making – Road of Bones Russia is building a horrific road of death with human skulls and bones

The 2,025 km Kolyma Highway in Russia’s Far Eastern region is once again making headlines around the world. Located in the Irkutsk region of Russia, this road has again found human bones and skeletons. Local MP Nikolay Trufanov said human bones were strewn with sand all over the road. What a scary sight this is, I can’t describe it. On the other hand, after the human bones came out from inside the road, the local police began to investigate. Let us know that this thrilling history of this highway, known as Bones Road….

The construction of a bloody road began in Stalin’s time

It is said that in cold weather vehicles do not slide on the road in this snowy area because these human bones have been mixed with sand and put on top. The story of the construction of this highway built in Stalin’s time is very frightening in which two and a half to 10 lakh people lost their lives. This highway connects Nijhne Bastayakh in the west to Magadan in the east. At one time, Kolayama was only accessible by sea or by plane. Construction of this highway began during Stalin’s dictatorship in the Soviet Union in the 1930s. During this time, its construction began in 1932 with the help of bonded laborers and prisoners from the Sevvostalag Mazdoor camp.

The ‘bone road’ built from the corpses of millions of prisoners

According to a New York Times report, 10 million Gulag prisoners and forced laborers were used to build this highway. These prisoners included both ordinary convicts and those convicted of political crimes. Many of these prisoners were also the best scientists in the Soviet Union. Among them was rocket scientist Sergei Korolev, who remained alive during this captivity and in 1961 he helped Russia send the first man into space. Among these prisoners was the great poet Varlam Shalmov, who served 15 prison terms in the Kolyama camp. He wrote of this camp: “There were dogs and bears that behaved more wisely and ethically than humans. He wrote in his book that after three weeks of dangerous work, cold, hunger and beatings, he became an animal.

The prisoners were dying of the cold, bear attacks and starvation.

Antonina Novosad, 93, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence near Kolyama, says inmates who walked the road were gunned down as they were picking berry grains from across the barbed wire . The dead prisoners were buried inside the road itself. The return rate of prisoners sent to this area was only 20%. Even those who fled this camp were only able to stay alive for 2 weeks. During this time, they died from the cold or from bear attacks or starvation.