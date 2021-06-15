Koppen Executive, sponsor of ‘Les + Influenceurs des RH’

Koppen Executive, the international boutique made up of experts in executive search and advice on personal and organizational transformation processes, will be part of the seventh edition of “The Most Influencers of Human Resources”, as a sponsor.

It is a biennial event, in which the most influential professionals in the people management sector are recognized today. The voting period is already over and it will be June 23, during a very special event, when we find out who the most influential human resources professional is. In addition, we will know the list of the 50 most influential professionals, of which the top ten will receive important recognition.

The seventh edition of ‘The + Influencers of Human Resources’ is sponsored by Aon, BMW Madrid, Cobee, DKV, EF Corporate Solutions, Gympass, Infojobs, Koppen Executive, The Adecco Group and Wagestream.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric