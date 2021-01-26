kp oli worshiped at pashupatinath temple: nepalese prime minister kp oli turned communist into ‘hindu’, first worshiped at pashupatinath temple

Kathmandu

Following in Karl Marx’s footsteps, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who throughout his life opposed Nepal’s Hindu monarchy by viewing religion as “opium”, has now reached Pashupatinath temple on Monday for the first time. times. PM Oli performed a special puja at the world famous Pashupatinath temple and lit 1.25 lakh lamps. Not only that, the Nepalese Prime Minister asked to develop the Pashupatinath temple as a holy place for Sanatan religions. Oli is the first Communist Prime Minister of Nepal to visit this temple. Let’s see what is the reason for Oli’s sudden change of mind …

The sudden change of heart of Prime Minister Oli of Nepal, once the only Hindu country in the world, came at a time when demand for the restoration of the monarchy in Nepal and for the country to be a Hindu nation is at its peak. The Prime Minister of Nepal went to the temple and stayed there for about an hour and a half. According to the report of the Nepalese newspaper Kathmandu Post, PM Oli, who believed in Karl Marx, had never visited any temple until now. Ollie’s sudden bets shock experts.

“ The First Communist Prime Minister to Visit Oli Pashupatinath Temple ”

The visit of the Nepalese Prime Minister comes at a time when there is a strong protest across the country to restore the monarchy and make Nepal a Hindu nation. It is also believed that Oli did this to reduce dissatisfaction with the dissolution of Parliament through this visit. Oli’s decision is called an attack on the Constitution. The same constitution that makes Nepal a secular nation.

KP Oli is the first Communist Prime Minister to visit the Pashupatinath temple. Not only that, other leftist leaders like Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Baburam Bhattarai and Jhalanath Khanal have never visited the Pashupatinath temple. Not only that, many of these leaders even refused to take an oath in the name of God. Analysts believe his political agenda is hidden behind Oli’s visit to the temple.

‘Oli now wants to get rid of secularism’

Shyam Shrestha, a longtime observer of the leftist movement in Nepal, says it seems Oli now wants to shake off secularism. He wants to bring pro-monarchical and pro-Hindu voters into his fold. There are dispersed pro-monarchical forces and pro-Hindu parties in Nepal and they work under different names. Among them, the Rashtriya Prajatantra party is the only party that is trying to organize itself and create a Hindu nation.

Members of this party were in Nepal before the dissolution of Parliament. Not only that, Kamal Thapa, the leader of the Rashtriya Prajatantra party, was the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the first government of Oli formed between October 2015 and August 2016. Kamal Thapa also supported Oli’s decision to dissolve Parliament. Oli may have visited the temple for the first time now, but his inclination for Hindutva has increased significantly over the past few days. Just a few months ago, Oli claimed that Lord Rama was born in Nepal, not Ayodhya, India. He also led the creation of Ayodhyapuri in Chitwan, Nepal.

The cult of KP Oli is compared to PM Modi

Nepalese Congressman Shekhar Koirala says that with the kind of statements Oli is making and the way political developments change, people feel he can make Nepal a Hindu nation. He said if Oli doesn’t hold an election there could be more protests in the country and people could hit the road. Earlier, in the last election, Oli came to power inciting nationalism and spitting venom against India. Throughout his tenure he danced at the request of China.

However, there is a big change in Oli’s position and he is now balancing India and China and signaling to New Delhi that he is ready to go with him. Many people also say that KP Oli worshiped in the same way that PM Modi worshiped in the Pashupatinath temple in 2014. Nepalese politics became hot due to Oli’s bet.