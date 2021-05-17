KP Sharma News: Nepal: Oli not sworn in on behalf of God, petitions filed for reconsideration – written petitions filed in court regarding new Ooli oath in Nepal

Kathmandu

Four written petitions were filed with the Supreme Court of Nepal on Monday, asking Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to be sworn in again. The petitions said Oli had insulted the president’s office by not repeating all the words spoken during the swearing-in ceremony. Oli was given the oath of office and secrecy as Prime Minister by President Vidya Devi Bhandari during a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Sheetal Niwas on Friday.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Olli, the 69-year-old president of the Communist Party of Nepal (UML), omitted these words when the president spoke “ in the name of God ” in addition to the word “ oath ” . When President Bhandari mentioned “God, the land and the people”, Oli, who became the Prime Minister of Nepal for the third time, said: “I will take the oath on behalf of the country and the people”.

As reported by the Kathmandu Post, the four petitioners asked Oli to take the oath of office again and keep it a secret because the oath taken on Friday was illegal.

Lead attorney Chandrakanta Gyawali and attorneys Lokendra Oli and Keshar Jung Casey filed a joint motion, while attorneys Raj Kumar Suwal, Santosh Bhandari and Navraj Adhikari filed separate written motions on the same issue.

According to reports, the petitioners asked the court to order Oli to take the oath again and prevent him from working as prime minister until he is re-sworn in.

