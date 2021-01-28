KP Sharma OIi: Nepalese Prime Minister Oli, severely trapped in contempt of Supreme Court case, orders to appear in 7 days – Supreme Court of Nepal summons Prime Minister Kp Sharma Oli in contempt case

Strong points:

In the Nepalese Supreme Court contempt case, KP Sharma Oli Talbacourt told Oli to appear within 7 days and file a written response.

The Supreme Court of Nepal on Thursday ordered Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to appear before it within seven days. He also asked him to respond in writing to the contempt cases brought against him. Separate contempt cases were filed against Oli in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Nepalese prime minister mocked lawyer Loire grandfather

One case concerns the 95-year-old senior lawyer, Krishna Prasad Bhandari, allegedly referred to as Grandpa Lawyer (Dada Advocate). At the hearing of the petition against Oli on Thursday, Single Judge Manoj Kumar Sharma asked the prime minister to appear and also stated in writing why he should not be prosecuted for contempt of court.

Two contempt cases against Oli

Lawyers Kumar Sharma Acharya and Kanchan Krishna Neupane have filed two contempt of court cases. Prime Minister Oli dissolved the Parliament of Nepal. This was challenged in the Supreme Court. Bhandari also had to participate in the hearing of the case.

Oli recounted the drama of the Supreme Court hearing

During a public event last Friday, Olli reportedly described the Supreme Court hearing as a tragedy and Bhandari’s participation in which Oli reportedly described him as a “grandfather lawyer.” Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered four former chief justices and a former Speaker of Parliament to appear in separate contempt of court cases.