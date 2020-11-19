kp sharma oli and Chinese ambassador: the Chinese ambassador stepped forward to save the Nepalese prime minister, strong opposition within the communist party

Kathmandu

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hao Yankee has once again come forward to save power from Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is dancing at China’s request. The Chinese ambassador met with Oli on Tuesday for about two hours. The Chinese Ambassador’s leap in this battle of Oli against Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” is now strongly opposed to the Nepalese Communist Party itself.

The Chinese Ambassador met Prime Minister Oli and had discussions for about two hours. According to another source, Yankee and Oli discussed the process of unifying the ruling party and resolving existing differences within the party. A source said the two discussed saving the party from collapse and forming a government. Yankee insisted on a compromise to end the conflict.

Dahl described Oli’s activities as ‘unforgivable’

Previously, when Chinese Ambassador Yankee stepped in to help Oli with the political crisis in Nepal, there had been a lot of controversy about it. After that, it was claimed that the Chinese Ambassador would no longer be able to meet with the Prime Minister directly, but this did not happen. The meeting between Oli and the Chinese ambassador took place at a time when discontent within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal increased dramatically.

PM Oli offered Co-Chair Pushp Kamal Dahal to postpone the meeting to the secretariat, while Dahal refused to accept it. This meeting took place but no decision could be taken. There will now be a meeting on November 28. Earlier in the meeting, Dahal had submitted a document describing Oli’s activities as “unforgivable” and demanded his resignation. He also disqualified Oli for the PM position.

In the midst of this political turmoil, Oli’s opposition to meeting the Chinese ambassador began within the Nepalese Communist himself. Raghuji Pant, member of the party’s standing committee, said, “Now is not the right time for the two sides to meet.” This too when there is a way for our party to function. This move by Hao Yankee now raises doubts as to whether the Communist Party is really working alone or at the request of the Chinese ambassador.

“ Oli and Hao Yankee meet inappropriately ”

The Chinese ambassador met with Oli at a time when on October 21, the Nepalese prime minister met privately with the head of the Indian intelligence agency RAW. Oli is also surrounded by this meeting. Prakash Sharan, a Nepalese congress leader and former foreign minister, says such open meetings undermine national sovereignty. At the same time, it increases competition between the great powers.

Another member of the Nepalese Communist Party Standing Committee, Leelamani Pokharel, said the meeting between Oli and Hao Yankee was inappropriate. He said: “An ambassador cannot meet with the prime minister. It is not good to discuss internal party affairs with an ambassador. Let us know that the Prime Minister of Nepal has been in conflict with the Chinese Ambassador for a long time.