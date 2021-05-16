KP Sharma Oli begins talks with Madhav Kumar Nepal to end political crisis in Nepal

Strong points:

KP Sharma Oli have entered into talks alone with their opponent Madhav Kumar Nepal. It is believed that a working group will be formed during this very important meeting.

The Prime Minister of Nepal and the head of the ruling CPN-UML, KP Sharma Oli, have entered into private talks with their rival Madhav Kumar Nepal in the party. It is believed that at this very important meeting a working group will be formed that will work to end the discontent that is thriving within UML. Earlier, Oli and Nepal were given the responsibility of forming a working group on Friday.

Earlier, days after losing the vote of confidence in parliament, KP Sharma Oli was sworn in as Prime Minister of Nepal for the third time on Friday. President Vidya Devi Bhandari took the oath of office and secrecy to Oli (69) as the 43rd Prime Minister of Nepal during a ceremony in Sheetal Niwas. The president appointed Oli Prime Minister as the leader of the largest party in the Nepalese House of Representatives.

CPI-UML chairman Oli was re-elected on Thursday after opposition parties failed to secure a majority in parliament to form the new government. Three days before that, Oli lost the key confidence vote in the House of Representatives. Oli will now have to get a confidence vote in the House within 30 days, failing which an attempt will be made to form a government under Article 76 (5) of the Constitution.

22 ministers and three ministers of state in the new cabinet

Oli’s cabinet ministers were also sworn in during the ceremony. All ministers and ministers of state from the old cabinet were granted a place in the new cabinet. Pradeep Giwali has been appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs while Ram Bahadur Thapa and Bishnu Paudayal have been appointed respectively Minister of Interior and Finance. There was a limited presence at the event due to the Kovid-19 infection in the country. The new cabinet has 22 ministers and three ministers of state.

Previously, Oli was Prime Minister from October 11, 2015 to August 3, 2016 and again from February 15, 2018 to May 13, 2021. After Oli lost the confidence vote in the House on Monday, the president gave parties a opposition until nine o’clock Thursday evening to present a request to form the new government with a majority. On Thursday, Sher Bahadur Deuba, the Speaker of the Nepalese Congress, was expected to get enough votes in the House to defend his candidacy as the next prime minister. He was supported by Pushpakamal Dahal “Prachanda”, chairman of the CPN-Maoist Center.