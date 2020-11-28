KP Sharma Oli: Growing distance in Nepal and China? PM Oli walks away from Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee

Kathmandu

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has started to dissect Kanye from China’s interference in domestic politics. He bluntly told Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee stationed in Kathmandu that he could face the challenges within his party without help from another country. Please say that the president of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal, Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda, has once again opened the front against Prime Minister Oli in Nepal.

PM Oli’s Hao Yankee bluntly

According to media reports, Prime Minister Oli spoke with Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee only last week and expressed a clear opinion. Even in June-July, when Prime Minister Oli’s chair was in danger, the Chinese ambassador tried to convince Prachanda. For this reason, Prime Minister Oli had time to save his power, but at the moment the party division is considered resolved.

Why has Oli’s nature changed

The image of PM Oli has clashed with India for the past two years. Nepal’s relations with India are going through a very delicate phase after transmitting the disputed map of the country to Parliament. Meanwhile, India also indicated discussions on the ongoing differences over Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh. At the same time, a few days ago, the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Chief of Staff of the Army and the head of the intelligence agency RAW also visited Nepal.

Chinese ‘Wolf Warrior’ Hao Yankee wants to end Indian, US influence in Nepal

Hao Yankee is deeply rooted in Nepalese politics

The “Wolf Warrior” Hao, who belongs to the new generation of Chinese diplomats, has a strong hold in the corridors of power in Nepal. Their effort is to somehow keep the Nepalese Communist Party to support Oli, who has taken several decisions against these India permanently. Not only that, the Oli government has also put US $ 500 million aid at the request of the Chinese Ambassador into a cold room. Even after US Secretary of State Mike Pompey, the Oli government was unable to make a decision on the fund.

Hao is the wolf warrior of China

Hao belongs to the new generation of “Wolf Warriors of China” diplomats. Chinese diplomats are named after a blockbuster movie in which a Chinese commando assassinates bad “Americans” in Africa and Southeast Asia. Chinese diplomats, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, have taken a firm stand. A state-run Global Times editorial said they were a thing of the past when other people could control China. The Chinese are no longer satisfied with the soft diplomatic stance.