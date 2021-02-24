KP Sharma Oli has no intention of resigning: KP Sharma Oli refuses to resign, when will Nepal’s political struggle end?

Strong points:

KP press advisor Sharma Olioli will not resign as Nepalese prime minister, said – will follow court orders, Tuesday Supreme Court re-established dissolved parliament

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli refused to resign even after the Supreme Court ruling. Oli’s official representative said he would implement the Supreme Court’s decision to face Parliament. Since then, there is a possibility of further arrogance in the political struggle in Nepal. On Tuesday, the Nepalese Supreme Court gave Oli a hard blow, ordering the restoration of the dissolved House of Representatives of Parliament. After that, the opposition leaders of Oli called for the resignation.

PM Oli will not resign

Oli’s press adviser Surya Thapa said the prime minister would not resign, but would execute the Supreme Court’s decision and participate in the scheduled parliamentary session for two weeks. Thapa said the Supreme Court’s ruling is controversial, but still needs to be accepted and implemented. Its effect will be seen in the future as no solution to the political problems has been found by this decision.

Oli relative said – Court ruling will lead to instability

He said the Supreme Court verdict will lead to instability and pave the way for the power struggle. The Himalayan Times quoted Thapa as saying the prime minister would face the House of Representatives to decide the decision but not resign. Thapa’s response comes amid mounting pressure on the prime minister following the court ruling.

Oli’s fellow advisers outraged by court ruling

At the same time, Oli’s chief advisor Bishnu Rimal said we all have to come to terms with the decision. However, it does not provide any solution to the current political problem. Most news houses in Nepal welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling, saying it upholds democratic values ​​and protects the Constitution.

Court ordered to convene parliamentary session in 13 days

A five-member constitutional bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shamsher JBR ordered the government to convene the session within the next 13 days, ending the government’s decision to dissolve the 275-member lower house of parliament. Nepal was plunged into a political crisis amid a split in the ruling party when President Vidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House of Representatives on December 20 on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli and new elections on April 30 to May 10.

KP Sharma Oli