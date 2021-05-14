KP Sharma Oli is sworn in: KP Sharma Oli Oath: KP Sharma Oli becomes the third Prime Minister of Nepal, President Vidya Devi Bhandari is sworn in – Nepalese Prime Minister Kp Sharma Oli takes the oath of office and secrecy

Strong points:

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli became Prime Minister of Nepal again and President Vidyadevi Bhandari took the oath of office and secrecy at KP Oli on Friday.

CPN-UML President KP Sharma Oli has returned to being Prime Minister of Nepal. President Vidyadevi Bhandari took the oath of office and secrecy at KP Oli on Friday. Olli resigned his post on May 10 after losing confidence in parliament. On Thursday evening, President Bhandari appointed him prime minister again. Ollie is also sworn in by his former cabinet colleagues.

In Nepalese politics, which is suffering from the ravages of the Corona virus, the phase of the upsurge continues. In Nepal, opposition parties failed to secure a majority on Thursday to form the next government. After that, KP Sharma Oli was again appointed Prime Minister of the country as the leader of the largest political party in the Parliament of Nepal. Nepalese President Vidya Devi Bhandari has reappointed the 69-year-old CPN-UML president as Prime Minister.

Oli lost confidence vote in House of Representatives

Just three days ago, Oli lost the confidence vote in the House of Representatives and had to resign from his post. President Bhandari re-appointed Oli as Prime Minister in accordance with Article 78 (3) of the Constitution of Nepal as the leader of the largest political party in the House of Representatives. President Bhandari will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Oli during a ceremony at Sheetal Niwas on Friday.

Previously, the opposition coalition of the Nepalese Congress and the Nepalese Communist Party (Central Maoism) failed to secure a majority to form the next government. After that, the way was opened for Oli to become the prime minister of the country again. Oli had failed to prove a confidence vote in the House of Representatives on Monday, after which President Bhandari gave opposition parties until 9 p.m. Thursday to form the government.

Nepalese Congress has 61 seats and Prachanda’s party has 49 seats

Nepalese Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba had the support of CPN Maoism Chairman Pushpakamal Dal ‘Prachanda’ but failed to gain the support of the Janata Samajwadi (JSP) party. JSP chairman Upendra Yadav had assured Deuba of his support, but another party chairman, Mahant Thakur, rejected the idea. In the lower house, the Nepalese Congress has 61 seats and Prachanda’s party has 49 seats. So, they have 110 seats, but are below the majority. At present, 136 votes are needed to form the government. The Janata Samajbadi party has 32 seats in the House.

KP Sharma Oli becomes Prime Minister of Nepal