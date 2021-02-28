kp sharma oli latest news: Nepalese Prime Minister Oli defies Prachanda says to step down if you can: Nepalese Prime Minister Kharag Prasad Sharma Oli challenged Pushpakmal Dahal and asked him to be removed from office

Strong points:

Amid the ongoing political upheaval in Nepal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli openly challenged Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who heads his own party’s opposition faction. Oli, at a rally in his home district of Jhapa, challenged the Prachanda-led faction of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal to remove him as prime minister if he could be removed from office. Let me tell you that a few days ago the Supreme Court of Nepal overturned Prime Minister Oli’s decision and restored Parliament. After that, all opposition parties, including Prachanda, called for Oli’s resignation.

Oli challenges Prachanda to bring in motion of no confidence

PM Oli also challenged the motion of censure to the faction led by Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda. The Nepalese Prime Minister said that KP Oli is still the parliamentary party leader of the Communist Party of Nepal. He is the prime minister in addition to being the chairman of the party. If you have reestablished Parliament, remove KP Oli from the post of Prime Minister. If you can delete, delete me. If I am removed, I will win the next election by a two-thirds majority. It is believed that after this statement from Oli, the politics of Nepal will be even more disrupted.

Prime Minister Oli refused to resign, when will the political struggle in Nepal end?

Nepalese Supreme Court overturned Oli’s decision

Last year there was a political crisis in Nepal when on December 20 President Bidya Devi Bhandari announced the dissolution of the lower house of parliament and new elections on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli. Last week, a five-member constitutional bench of the Nepalese Supreme Court overturned the unconstitutional decision of the Oli government to dissolve the 275 members of the lower house of parliament in a landmark decision. The court also ordered the government to convene the session within the next 13 days.

Will Prime Minister Oli resign after the verdict of the Nepalese Supreme Court? Learn more about their ‘Plan B’

Why did Oli dissolve the Nepalese parliament

Prime Minister Oli already knew that during the session of Parliament his rival faction, along with the opposition parties, can present a motion of no confidence. For this reason, he had hastily recommended the dissolution of Parliament. However, they will have to face it now. If the opposition united, it would be almost impossible for Oli to save the presidency.