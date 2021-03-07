KP Sharma Oli: Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli takes the Covishield vaccine: Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has set up the Covishield vaccine.

Strong points:

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli installed the first dose of the Kovishield vaccine made in India on Sunday. With this, the second phase of the Corona vaccination program was also launched in Nepal. During this period, vaccine supplements will be given to people over 65 in Nepal. What’s great is that Oli, who raised the anti-India flag in Nepal, preferred the Made in India vaccine over the Corona vaccine from his country, China.

PM Oli's wife was also vaccinated

Oli and his wife Radhika Shakya administered the Kovishield vaccine at Tribhuvan University Hospital on Sunday morning. The vaccine was jointly developed by the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and is produced by the Serum Institute of India, India.

Oli asks Nepalese to get vaccinated in India

After taking the vaccine, Oli urged the country’s elderly to get the vaccine and said it was safe and had no side effects. Finance Minister Vishnu Paudel, Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi and Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali were also vaccinated on Sunday.

Nepal approved Chinese vaccine on February 18

On February 18, the Nepalese government approved the emergency use of a Kovid-19 vaccine from Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd. in China under Sinopharm. On January 15, the Nepalese Covishield vaccine from AstraZeneca manufactured at the Serum Institute of India was approved. China has decided to give 5 lakh doses of the vaccine, as part of a subsidy.

India helps despite Nepal’s anti-country attitude

Last year, Nepal released a disputed map citing scripts of India, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani as countries. Not only that, Prime Minister Oli openly accused India of destabilizing its government. During his tenure, Oli also insisted on strengthening relations with China by bypassing India. But India has donated 10 million doses of the vaccine for free, helping Nepal wholeheartedly in the corona virus outbreak.

Oli thanks India for the vaccine

Prime Minister Oli thanked the Indian government last week for sending a million doses of vaccine to save Kovid-19. There have been 2.70375 cases of corona virus infection in Nepal and 2020 deaths. 2.65,069 people nationwide have been cured of the infection.