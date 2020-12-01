KP Sharma Oli: People disappointed with Prime Minister Oli in Nepal? Demand to Bring Back the Rising King – Pro-King rallies begin in Nepal, Nepalese people disappointed in government PM KP Sharma Oli

Kathmandu

In Nepal these days, the common man is suffering from the loss of the ongoing infighting within the ruling Communist Party. A party faction divided into two factions is led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, while its work is opposed by party executive chairman Pushp Kamal Dahal. This is why the demand for a king is reappearing in Nepal, which became a democracy by ending 240 years of monarchy 12 years ago.

Have people left democracy in 12 years?

The monarchy in Nepal ended on May 28, 2008. Then the Constituent Assembly, made up of all parties, was tasked with forming a new constitution for the country. Nepalese political parties took seven years to draft the constitution. The 2017 elections gave a clear mandate to the then CPN-UML and to the Communist Alliance of CPN (Maoist parties). Later, all these parties together formed a new party called the Communist Party of Nepal or the Communist Party of Nepal. Who is currently running the country.

The ruckus in the ruling party started like this

Current Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli returned to power in Nepal for the second time in February 2018. This time he had a clear mandate to rule for five years. His power lasted for two and a half years, but after that the infighting within the party continued. It is said that there was an agreement between Oli and Prachanda to be Prime Minister for two and a half years. However, Ollie later refused to resign. Not only that, they started to run the government on their own without asking the party. For this reason, the dispute between the two leaders intensified.

Protesters took to the streets of Kathmandu

The country has suffered the most from continued fighting within the ruling party. Meanwhile, the ravages of the Corona virus have shattered Nepal’s economy, health and jobs. Large-scale corruption has also been observed in the government apparatus. This is why the pro-monarchical forces of the country have once again intensified the movement against the government. After staging rallies in different parts of the country, pro-monarchical organizations staged protests in Kathmandu on Monday.

Expert said – Performance won’t have much effect

During this period, the agitators shouted for the abolition of the federal system and the king to save the country. However, analysts say such random gatherings may bring momentary benefits to these organizations, as public frustration has grown in people’s minds. But it is not yet necessary to take these performances seriously. People will not come forward so soon in favor of the monarchy.

Demonstrations in many cities of Nepal to support the monarchy

Similar rallies were held in Hetuda, Butwal, Dhangarhi, Nepanagar, Mahendranagar, Bardia, Birjganj, Janakpur, Nawapur, Pokhara, Rauthat and Biratnagar by pro-Rajshahi and pro-Hindutva protesters before holding a huge rally in Kathmandu. Organizations such as Rashtriya Shakti Nepal, Goraksha Nepal, Bishwa Hindu Mahasangh, Rashtriya Sarokar Manch, Shiv Sena Nepal, Bir Gorkhali and Motherland Samarsata Nepal have been at the forefront of these gatherings.

Organizations that support the monarchy in Nepal

According to Keshar Bahadur Bista, chairman of National Power Nepal, which coordinated Monday’s rally in Kathmandu, he has three main programs: the creation of a constitutional monarchy, the restoration of Nepal as a Hindu nation and the end of federalism, for it Divides the people and endangers the nation. Bista said it has become difficult for ordinary people to escape as the country is in crisis. But, the leaders plunder the state.