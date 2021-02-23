KP Sharma Oli Plan B after Nepalese Supreme Court verdict on dissolution of Parliament of Nepal 2020: Will KP Sharma Oli resign as Prime Minister of Nepal after Supreme Court decision to re-establish Parliament Nepalese

Strong points:

Nepalese Supreme Court overturns dissolution of Parliament by PM KP Sharma Oli, presses Olimi to resign, Olienali is currently Acting Prime Minister; A motion of censure could come into session

The Supreme Court of Nepal today restored the lower house of parliament, overturning Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s decision. The court also ordered the government to convene the session within the next 13 days. Apart from this, the Supreme Court of Nepal also quashed all appointments made to various constitutional bodies of Prime Minister Oli after the dissolution of Parliament on December 20, 2020.

Oli opposition leaders expressed their happiness

This decision by the constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court is described as a major setback for Prime Minister Oli. The secondary leaders of his own party Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda and Madhav Kumar Nepal welcomed the court’s verdict. Apart from this, the President of the Nepalese opposition Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba and Dr Shekhar Koirala, besides the Janata Samajwadi party, the Rashtriya Prajatantra party also expressed their satisfaction with the court ruling.

Will PM Oli resign?

On the other hand, a big challenge arose in front of Prime Minister Oli after the court ruling. Opposition leaders said Prime Minister Oli no longer had the right to stay in power. Please say that Oli is currently taking over as Acting Prime Minister. Now, when he has to call a parliamentary session within 13 days, all opposition parties can unite and file a motion of censure against him. To avoid this humiliation, Ollie may have already announced his resignation.

Fear that Oli will face when Parliament is dissolved

Prime Minister Oli already knew that during the session of Parliament his rival faction, along with the opposition parties, can present a motion of censure. For this reason, he had hastily recommended the dissolution of Parliament. However, they will have to face it now. If the opposition unites, it will be almost impossible for Oli to save the presidency.

What is PM Oli’s “plan B”?

Kathmandu Post had quoted a head of a women’s organization attached to the Nepalese Communist Party, which is part of the Oli faction, as saying that Prime Minister Oli could link up with the opposition Nepalese Congress party. It has been claimed that there could be a political alliance between Sher Bahadur Deuba and Oli, leader of the Nepalese Congress. The leader claimed that if Parliament was restored, Oli said that a coalition government would be formed under Deuba. Oli had said that we would form a government in turn with the Nepalese Congress until the elections were held.

Oli’s path will not be easy

However, a section of the Nepalese Congress headed by Ram Chandra Paudel openly criticized party chairman Deuba. Poudel says that Ollie isn’t opposing Ollie’s move as strongly as he should. Deuba has been the party chairman since 2017 and will run again for the post of chairman in the elections that will take place next month.

