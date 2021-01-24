KP Sharma Oli: PM of Nepal KP Sharma Oli kicked out of his own party! Communist Party Membership Canceled – Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli kicked out of Nepalese Communist Party amid political unrest with Pushpa Kamal Dahal

Strong points:

KP Sharma Olipusp Kamal Dahal’s faction ousted from the Nepalese Communist Party announces Oli’s expulsion at party meeting

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been kicked out of his own party. Pushp Kamal Dahal aka the Prachanda faction at the head of the anti-Oli camp took this step after anti-party activities. Ruling Communist Party of Nepal spokesman Narayan Kazi Shrestha confirmed that Prime Minister Oli’s membership has been canceled. This decision was taken in the absence of Prime Minister Oli and his supporters.

Oli did not respond

The leaders of the Oli faction did not attend this meeting of the Nepalese Communist Party. In such a situation, PM Oli may refuse to accept this decision of the ardent supporters. Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who heads the party’s opposition faction, has opened a front against Oli in recent months. In such a situation, there were already fears that the Nepalese Communist Party, at a crossroads due to political instability, could be split into two factions.

How the Nepalese Communist Party became

The Nepalese Communist Party (NCP) was formed in 2018 by Prime Minister Oli and former Prime Minister Prachanda. Previously, Prachanda’s party was named the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist), while Oli’s faction was named the Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist). The two parties merged to form the Communist Party of Nepal or the Communist Party of Nepal.

How the differences started in Oli Prachanda

The differences between the two parties started to worsen from mid-2020 when Prachanda accused Oli of running the government without the party’s advice. After which, the agreement was reached after several rounds of meetings between the two letters. However, this peace in the party did not last long and there was a resurgence of the cabinet split. Ollie reshuffled his cabinet in October without Prachanda’s consent. He had appointed many people to several committees inside and outside the party without speaking to other leaders. Other than cabinet positions between the two leaders, there was no consensus between the two factions on the appointment of ambassadors and various constitutional and other positions.

The two leaders clashed over power sharing

Prime Minister Oli wanted to change the portfolio of some of his cabinet leaders and make him a minister again, but Prachanda was firmly against it. Prachanda wished that the post of Minister of the Interior of the country be given to Janardan Sharma. In addition, Dahal wants the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to be assigned to one of its leaders. While Oli did not want to assign this position to the Prachanda special at any price.