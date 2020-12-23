KP Sharma Oli: PM Oli “kicked out” from his own party! Nepalese Communist Party becomes biggest leader in inquiry – Pushpa Kamal Dahal replaces Kp Sharma Oli as House leader of Nepalese Communist Party in Parliament

Strong points:

The Nepalese Communist Party was torn apart, one led by Prachanda and the other by Prime Minister Oli, Prime Minister Oli was removed from his post as leader of the parliamentary party, Prachanda got the responsibility of the Parliament of Nepal without the opinion of the dissolved Kathmandu party

The decision of Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to dissolve parliament is now considered overwhelming. The most opposed to this decision of Prime Minister Oli is opposed by the Nepalese Communist Party (NCP). Nepal’s tattered faction of an undisclosed bipartisan ruling party also dismissed Prime Minister Oli from the post of parliamentary party leader. In its place, this faction of the party unanimously declared Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” as leader of the new parliamentary party.

Oli and the rampaging faction trying to turn out to be real

The two factions of South Asia’s largest Communist Party, which came into being about 31 months ago, are now trying to identify themselves as “the real party”. The two factions held separate meetings in Kathmandu, the capital of the Central Committee. Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee again embarked on this latest crisis and met with the President of Nepal.

Disciplinary action against oli

The camp led by “Prachanda” in Nepal on Tuesday announced the dismissal of Prime Minister Oli from the post of chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal and to take disciplinary action against him for anti-party activity, after the meeting of the Central Committee. Earlier, Olli formed a new committee of 1,199 members on Tuesday to organize the party’s general assembly in a bid to strengthen its grip on the organization.

Madhav Kumar Nepal becomes second party chairman

At the same time, the camp led by Prachanda also held a separate meeting of the central committee in Kathmandu. At this meeting, in addition to former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, several senior leaders including former Minister of Agriculture Ghanshyam Bhushal were present. The Prachanda-led camp unanimously nominated main leader Madhav Kumar Nepal as the second party chairman at the Central Committee meeting. Prachanda is the party’s first president. About two-thirds of the party’s central committee members attended the meeting.

How the Nepalese Communist Party became

The Nepalese Communist Party (NCP) was formed in 2018 by Prime Minister Oli and former Prime Minister Prachanda. Previously, Prachanda’s party was named the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist), while Oli’s faction was named the Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist). The two parties merged to form the Communist Party of Nepal or the Communist Party of Nepal.

How the differences started in Oli Prachanda

The differences between the two parties started to worsen from mid-2020 when Prachanda accused Oli of running the government without the party’s advice. After which, the agreement was reached after several rounds of meetings between the two letters. However, this peace in the party did not last long and there was a resurgence of the cabinet split. Ollie reshuffled his cabinet in October without Prachanda’s consent. He had appointed many people to several committees inside and outside the party without speaking to other leaders. Other than cabinet positions between the two leaders, there was no consensus between the two factions on the appointment of ambassadors and various constitutional and other positions.

