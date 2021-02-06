KP Sharma Oli: PM Oli’s Power Show in Kathmandu after Prachanda, Explained Why the Dissolution of Nepalese Parliament – Kp Sharma Oli addresses rally in Kathmandu and justifies decision to dissolve Parliament

Kathmandu

Thousands of people gathered in Kathmandu on Friday to support the protests against the interim Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli. Oli also addressed the rally and defended his decision to dissolve parliament and the announcement of new elections. He said situations had arisen and he had no other choice. The day before, Oli’s rival, Pushp Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, organized a large anti-government rally.

Oli showed his strength in Kathmandu

The rally in the capital today was an attempt to show that Oli still has the support of the people. Thousands of people gathered in the middle of Kathmandu had red Communist flags in their hands and were throwing slogans in favor of Oli. The crowd shouted slogans like “We love the KP Oli, Oli is our hero, Oli will be the Prime Minister for the next 10 years”.

Oli replied to Prachanda

The Oli faction organized the rally in response to the sit-in protests in Prachanda of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal and a separate faction led by Madhav Kumar Nepal. A separate faction of the Communist Party of Nepal and opposition parties have been protesting against them since the Prime Minister’s decision to dissolve parliament on December 20 and hold new elections on April 30 and May 10.

Oli explained why Parliament was dissolved

Defending his decision to dissolve parliament, Oli told the rally that some leaders tried to disrupt the workings of his government and had no choice but to seek a new term. “A situation has been created in which the government has not been able to function,” he said. This forced us to go to the elections.

Both claim the real Communist Party

Oli also claimed that his section of the party was the real Nepalese Communist Party. The separate wing of the party and Oli claim to have control over the Nepalese Communist Party and the issue is before the Election Commission. The split faction even announced that it had kicked Oli out of the party in a meeting held last month. Oli also ruled out any possibility of restoring the monarchy in the country. Addressing a huge rally organized by his supporters, Oli said he was not in favor of restoring the monarchy in Nepal and that no one could take away the country’s democratic system.