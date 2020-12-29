Kp Sharma Oli vs Prachanda: Political crisis does not end in Nepal, said Prachanda – “ India’s silence ends ” – Nepal Political crisis: Communist leader Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda seeks support from the ‘India

Strong points:

Political arrogance in Nepal does not yet take the name of the end, Communist leader Prachanda said – India’s silence on this occasion has not affected Chinese artificial intervention on Nepal’s political crisis.

The political crisis still continues in Nepal. The rage between Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli and former PM Pushp Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” is not named. Meanwhile, Prachanda hoped for help from India. Prachanda says it is not fair for India to remain silent on the political crisis in Nepal. Apart from that, Prachanda also asked for help from other countries supporting democracy.

India’s silence on Nepal’s political crisis unnatural

In an interview with a TV channel, Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda said India has always supported the democratic movement in Nepal. India has also played a role in all mass movements in Nepal, but it does not seem natural for India to remain silent in the political crisis Nepal is going through. Besides India, Prachanda also raised questions about the silence of countries like America and Europe.

Nepal’s support will continue as a neighbor

Recently, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava said that we have been paying attention to recent political developments in Nepal. These are internal issues in Nepal according to its democratic processes. However, India as a neighbor will continue to help Nepal and its people move forward on the path of peace, prosperity and development ”.

China’s interference is also unaffected

The efforts of Communist Party Deputy Minister Guo Yezhu, who calls himself “Chanakya” of China, who was visiting Kathmandu in a hurry to see Nepal go wrong, appear to be failing. The Chinese minister camping in Nepal and his “ army ” called on KP rival Sharma Oli, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal to join the prime minister again, but the three leaders made it clear that ‘It was too late This has been done and an agreement is not possible.

If Oli accepts the mistake, then the party can stand united

Madhav Kumar Nepal, chairman of the rival faction of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal, said on Tuesday the party could still remain united if Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was willing to admit his mistakes. Thousands of protesters marched through the streets against the dissolution of Parliament in Nepal.

