Kuwait Ministry of Health gives approval for covishield corona vaccine: Indians in Kuwait

Strong points

Traveling to Kuwait becomes easy for Indians, Kuwait approves Kovishield vaccine

There is good news for Indians visiting Kuwait. Now, having made the Kovishield in India, they will no longer have to face any obstacles to get to Kuwait because the Kuwait Ministry of Health has approved the Indian vaccine. Indian Ambassador Sibi George confirmed this this week.

The journey will not be difficult

Sibi George, speaking to an open house at the embassy on Wednesday, said the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health had approved the Kovishield vaccine made in India for the prevention of corona, which is similar to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. According to officials from the Kuwait Ministry of Health, Kovishield is an approved vaccine because it is similar to AstraZeneca and anyone with the certificate will not have difficulty traveling.

A rapid response team will help

He said the issue with the QR code on the vaccine certificate had been discussed with the relevant authorities in India and Kuwait and the issue should be resolved at the earliest. The Ambassador welcomed the decision of the Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority to ease travel restrictions.

Quarantine will not be necessary

The Ambassador called on Indian citizens to wait a few days for the matter to become clearer before booking tickets. He said it is a welcome decision as it allows Indians to enter Kuwait. Along with this, it is also clarified that if the passengers are negative for the PCR test, they will not need to go into quarantine.