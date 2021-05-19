La Liga partners with Microsoft to transform the world of football

We have spoken on countless occasions of digital transformation projects the Redmond giant has worked in, but this time we have to talk about football with La Liga. Microsoft’s latest deal goes one step further by partnering with La Liga to revolutionize the world of football.

Spanish Football League takes it to the next level with Microsoft

The foundation of this whole collaboration agreement begins with Microsoft Azure. It’s not just about cloud usage, it will use AI and MachineLearching for its LaLigaSportsTV OTT platform and Mediacoach platform (game stats and viewing). This will radically change the experience, making it more audiovisual and with new formats.

“We see Microsoft as our technology and innovation partner, and we appreciate the way they are working together to create innovative solutions aimed at solving the specific business challenges of our industry,” said Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga. “We are entering a new era where technology will become the center of the hobbyist experience and data-driven knowledge will be the engine of the next stage of global growth.”

“We are excited to continue our partnership with LaLiga as it boldly moves forward to deepen its engagement with its hundreds of millions of fans, while bringing new opportunities and business models to market with Microsoft’s cloud and its capabilities. IA, “said Jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP and Global President of Sales, Operations and Marketing at Microsoft. “Microsoft will help accelerate LaLiga’s digital innovation, in addition to supporting exciting new business opportunities in the sports and entertainment industries through LaLiga’s technology portfolio.”

A collaboration to advance football

Collaboration is the key to the growth and development of La Liga Tech where La Liga will offer a range of existing technologies in a commercial offering for the sports industry. From game statistics to next-gen analytics on the service that already exists on demand. This with the most advanced content protection services. Helping La Liga grow into a new era of sport, further enhancing the fan experience by creating new data-driven technology solutions powered by Microsoft Azure, Power BI, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365, and providing customized technology platform services and solutions to third parties.

This is possible thanks to La Liga’s investment in innovative technology that allows fans to enjoy the best experience. Including a robust application ecosystem in addition to Microsoft Azure services. LaLiga’s official family of apps have seen more than 113 million downloads worldwide. LaLigaSportsTV, which offers a free video streaming platform for several sports beyond soccer, has over 1.5 million registered users.