la-palma-registers-an-earthquake-of-magnitude-5,-the-maximum-since-the-beginning-of-the-eruption-of-the-volcano

The soil of La Palma has trembled since 19 September, when the eruption of the volcano that devastates the island began. One of the tremors registered this Saturday morning has been more intense than usual. “It has woken me up, and I am deep sleeper. It seemed like I was going to fall out of bed, ”explains José González, a resident of Los Llanos de Aridane, while walking his dog. According to data from the National Geographic Institute (IGN), at 7 o’clock 24 there was an earthquake of magnitude 5, the highest since the eruptive process began.

This seismic movement has been located 35 kilometers deep in Villa de Mazo, a municipality on the east side of the island (the volcano is in the west). It has been felt throughout La Palma and on other islands of the archipelago: Tenerife, La Gomera and El Hierro. “A cousin from Tenerife told me that he felt it and was scared,” adds González.

This earthquake is one more proof that seismic activity does not give up on the island: the volcanic surveillance network IGN monitoring has recorded a total of 42 earthquakes associated with the eruption during the night on the island of La Palma. 12 of them have been of magnitudes greater than 3. Apart from the earthquake of magnitude 5 registered at 7 o’clock. 24, many neighbors They have also noticed the one that occurred at 4 o’clock 36, of magnitude 4.1 also located in Villa de Mazo. This earthquake has not been felt in the rest of the Canary Islands, but it has been felt in the island of La Palma.

On the other hand, the Emergency Department of the Cabildo de La Palma has reported this morning of that the stream further south is getting closer to the coast. It advances parallel to the lava flow that reached Las Hoyas and stopped, without flowing into the Atlantic. This laundry has prevented access to the coastal area of ​​La Bombilla in recent days, both to work and to collect belongings. The connection that is still open is that of Puerto Naos, near this area.

The increase in the magnitude of the earthquakes coincides with a day in which ash rains with special intensity in the area of Los Llanos. The volcano can hardly be distinguished by the blackness of the sky, while centimeters of volcanic dust accumulate in the streets. “Let’s see if the day opens and we can have a quiet Saturday,” adds a friend of González, who wears completely blackened white sneakers.