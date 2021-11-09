la-palma-that-does-not-tremble-because-of-the-volcano

The most unpopulated area of ​​La Palma, the north of the island, has problems very similar to those of any other territory with a low population density: winding roads in poor condition, very old population, few children in schools, little economic activity and, until recently, stumbling internet. However, in recent weeks it has been gaining inhabitants because it is the most protected territory from the onslaught of the volcano. You hardly feel earthquakes, only those of magnitude around 5 and you perceive it less strongly than in the rest of the island. Neither is the roaring of the mountain of fire heard nor the streets are covered with ash. Only a few wind blows bring the rumble of the crater or a bit of gray sand. “We are a small refuge,” says Yeray Rodríguez, the mayor of Garafía (PSOE), one of the two municipalities to the north, La Palma empty.

Yeray Rodríguez, mayor of Garafía, poses with his back uncovered, where he wears a tattoo of a volcano. Luis Sevillano (EL PAÍS)

“We calculate that we can have some 400 more people living in Garafía because of the volcano ”, explains the mayor. It is a very high figure, taking into account that the official statistics recognize 1. 730 inhabitants. It is among the municipalities with the highest average age in the Canary Islands, 49, 3 years, compared to 42, 1 of the archipelago as a whole. Occupies the 14% of the surface of La Palma and only welcomes 2% of the population. “For the first time there is traffic in the area. Now I find it difficult to park when I come to the Town Hall ”, says Rodríguez having a coffee in a bar in Las Tricias, one of the 14 nuclei that make up Garafía. The main square is a viewpoint overlooking the sea, crowned by an old mill. The column of smoke is not visible. Unlike in Los Llanos de Aridane, at the foot of the volcano, the waiters do not give two coasters to customers who sit on a terrace: one to put down the glass and the other to prevent ash from falling into the drink.

Not all the new residents of Garafía, temporary or permanent, face the same circumstances. Some are evacuees living in lava-washed areas or in the exclusion zone. This is the case of Javier Álvarez (54 years), that sold handicraft products on the seafront of Puerto Naos, the most touristic area of ​​the island and now buried by ash. “They transferred me to Los Llanos, but I couldn’t be there. So much noise from the volcano, so much ash … I didn’t sleep for a minute ”. Then he got in touch with the Garafía City Council: they explained that they could host him in a municipal shelter in El Tablado, a village among pines, dragon trees and ravines. It’s Saturday afternoon and the only bar is closed. “I am delighted. I’m going back to sleep, ”says Álvarez, as he shows the artisan instruments that he cannot sell in Puerto Naos now. The City Council gives shelter in municipal facilities to others 15 persons.

Javier Álvarez poses in El Tablado with one of his handmade instruments. Luis Sevillano (EL PAÍS)

Another profile of a new inhabitant of Garafía is that of returned children. “Older people, ranchers and retired farmers mainly live here. The vast majority of their children emigrated to other areas of the island, such as Los Llanos ”, explains the mayor. Some of them have returned to the town where they grew up to escape the volcano. “I couldn’t hold out there. I was very tired, so I came with my mother for a few days ”, explains María, from 38 years, that on Saturday afternoon I was walking through Santo Domingo, the main nucleus of Garafía. She has not lost her home or her place of work, but having the possibility of fleeing the volcano she has not wasted it.

Maria’s circumstances are very common: the normal thing is that the inhabitants of the North have relatives in Los Llanos, the productive engine of the island thanks to the banana trees, and that they suffer the effects of the crisis in the first person. That is where Ana Torres wants to go (40 years), hitchhiking on a road in the area. “I’m going there to help my family remove ash from the roofs in the exclusion zone,” he explains as he gets into the car. “The volcano exploded on my birthday, the 19 of September. He was celebrating it on the Callejoncito beach; we don’t even know. I feel much safer at home in the north. If it weren’t for my family, I wouldn’t go to Los Llanos ”. José Otilio (65) and Onésima Pérez (61) have lost their home, two plots, two ponds, vineyards, fruit trees due to the volcano , a garage … “We are sleeping in a bodeguita that we have in Garafía, a family inheritance. Some ash and noise do get in, but it’s very different. Everyone goes where they can ”, says Pérez.

A dragon tree crowns the side of a road in El Tablado. Luis Sevillano (EL PAÍS)

One of the bars The busiest in Santo Domingo is the Plaza, run by Petra Dvorakova, a Czech from 38 years resident on the island for 10. “It shows a lot that there are more people in the area, especially on weekends. They are people who want to rest from the volcano, to be able to sleep at least two days. On Sunday I have twice as many people at the bar, ”he says, brush in hand. However, he assures that this hardly has a positive impact on his business: “Yes, these people have come, but we have lost tourism. The hotels are full of evacuees and everyone who comes will see the volcano ”. One of the walls of its bar is adorned with a painting of the Charles Bridge in Prague and with old photographs of Garafía: massive processions, dances in the town square, a smiling man on a donkey … “So 5 lived. 000 people in town ”. Now there are about 3. 000 less.

There are two roads that connect Garafía with the other municipality located further north. Many tourists opt for the old one, the one that goes through unlit tunnels, thick forests and gorges that tell the geological history of the island, layer upon layer of extinguished lava. The road is full of stones that come off vertical walls. On the other side is Barlovento, which registers a situation similar to that of Garafía. “I think we are an escape valve for many affected by the volcano,” says the mayor of the municipality, Jacob Qadri (PP). He is living it personally: his in-laws, evacuated, now live in his house.

Terrace of the Plaza bar in Santo Domingo (Garafía). Luis Sevillano (EL PAÍS)

The story is repeated, wonder where it is asked in Barlovento. “I have a client who has not been evacuated, he comes here to sleep every day and goes south to work. To the Mazo area ”, explains María Jesús Cabrera (39 years) in his small supermarket. Villa de Mazo is on the opposite side of the island to the volcano (like the capital, Santa Cruz de La Palma), but the seismicity is very high.

“There are people from Los Llanos who They have enrolled their children in the school here. People tell you they come to at least breathe. Some have come in motorhomes ”, says Montserrat Pérez, at the pharmacy 24 hours. He assures that he is selling many more anxiolytics and antidepressants than usual: “Although the earthquakes are hardly noticeable here or the volcano is not seen, we are also having a very bad time. We live on a very small island and those affected are our relatives, our friends … Even if we are not seeing it every day, it affects us a lot. ”

Farmers in Barlovento, on Saturday. Luis Sevillano (EL PAÍS)

Why does the north suffer less?

In the north of La Palma is El Roque de los Muchachos, the highest point of the island (2. 426 meters). It is part of the Caldera de Taburiente National Park. “It is a natural border. It prevents, normally, the column of smoke from being seen in the towns in the area or from passing a lot of ash, ”explains the volcanologist and researcher at the Stavros Meletlidis National Geographic Institute, at the head of the alert network on the island. The entire north is at a higher altitude than the center and south, where seismicity is concentrated. It is the oldest area of ​​La Palma, about two million years old: it is a different geological complex. Stavros confirms that eruptions are “less likely” in the north. “In recent 125. 000 years all the volcanic activity is being developing in the Cumbre Vieja area. The north was formed by the first volcanoes on La Palma ”, adds the vulcanologist.

From the Roque you can see the column of smoke breaking the cloud cover. “It is one of our main tourist attractions. What those who come to visit us most seek is to go hiking in our natural areas ”, adds the mayor of Garafía. One of the best tests of this mountaineering vocation is the Transvulcania race, an ultramarathon that crosses the roof of La Palma.