Home/Health/ La Palma, with the fear that the volcano will bury its deceased again Health La Palma, with the fear that the volcano will bury its deceased again



Aspect showing the cemetery of Las Manchas, totally covered in ash, on the island of La Palma. Carlos Rosillo The lava does not give up. Not even the dead. Fernanda Fernández (83 years) lives with fear in her body since the La Palma volcano erupted in the past 19 of September. In addition to the damage that the lava flows are causing on his island, he prays every day that the magma does not bury the Los Angeles cemetery, commonly called Las Manchas. “Half of my relatives on my father’s side are buried there,” and he lists a long list of the deceased. “My grandfather, my grandmother, my aunt Maria, her two children, her sisters Leonor and Catalina …”. That cemetery is right now sunk in ash. Lava stalks him about 200 meters, with the sole protection of the Cogote mountain. This Sunday, the Military Emergency Unit went to the compound to partially clean the ashes.

A nun sweeps up the accumulated ashes in the Los Angeles cemetery, in Los Llanos de Aridane. REUTERS-QUALITY (REUTERS)

Fernanda Fernández is nothing more than an example of the pain that hundreds of palm trees carry for those who watch over their dead on dates such as this Monday is more than a tradition. On La Palma there are about twenty cemeteries. Las Manchas is the largest of all in the area, with more than 5. 000 graves and a thousand square meters of surface. It is also the only one on the island with a crematorium, now unused, which is making life even more difficult for the islanders. Those who can afford it, send the corpses to Tenerife.

Fernanda in the Breña Alta cemetery. He has part of his family buried in the Las Manchas cemetery, which is in a restricted area and threatened by the volcano. Carlos Rosillo

Other years, Fernández would have gone to put flowers for his relatives. “I have to go there … If I could, I would have gone on a special day like today.” She has gone, yes, to lay flowers at the San Pedro cemetery and is waiting for her son to take her to the one in Breña Alta, where her husband is buried.

“In the palm tree population, as in so many others, the tradition of going to put flowers in cemeteries is still ingrained. Especially on the day of the dead, ”explains Carmen Linares, dean of the Official College of Psychology of Santa Cruz de Tenerife and coordinator of emergency psychological care on the island. “We realized the problem as a result of the people who had been explaining this concern to us,” he explains.

Linares realized that that an alternative had to be given to these people “to avoid the suffering of not being able to go to the cemetery.” They decided to act in two different ways.

The first, the “strongest” aspect of the process, consists of working on the “part” more spiritual ”. “The person is not there, actually,” he relates. “It is in all the experiences, in all the moments that you shared with her. That is where the person has to stay, so that no natural event, such as the lava from the volcano burying the cemetery, can take it away ”, he continues. This approach, explains the psychologist, will not be “generalized.” “Each case is different, we have to take into account important aspects such as the beliefs of each one or how deeply rooted they are.”

Dvd 31 / 10 / 21. Las Manchas Cemetery, on the island of La Palma. Closed because it is within the exclusion zone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano. CARLOS ROSILLO.

This work may not be enough, therefore , It has been planned to give an alternative to this place of worship, so that the mourners can deposit “a bouquet in a symbolic way”, or give assistance so that they set up a small altar in their own home that allows them to cushion the pain.

In this sense, the Los Llanos de Aridane City Council has announced that it plans to celebrate Eucharists in a tent installed in a town square to those who cannot go to Las Manchas.

The priest Alberto Hernández is the parish priest of La Laguna and Todoque. The first neighborhood is evacuated; the second, razed. He has been hearing the same questions from his parishioners for days, at the end of mass: “Can we go to the cemetery? Will I be able to bring some flowers to my mother, my husband, my brother, my daughter …? The religious is also of the opinion that a “symbolic” act is needed that “can channel that desire of these people already battered excessively by the eruption, that they are not also left with the penalty for not having complied with the annual memory of your deceased loved ones. ”

And once the day of the deceased has passed, there is no other choice but to keep waiting. “I pray every day that it does not come,” laments Fernanda Fernández. “Every time I watch the news on television it makes me want to cry. A volcano has already passed us and we got rid of it. I hope this is not the one that passes over them. ”