La Rioja, Euskadi, Navarra and Aragón agree to request perimeter closures in all communities for Christmas

La Rioja, Aragon, Euskadi and Navarra agree to ask the Interterritorial Council for perimeter closures for Christmas throughout Spain. After a meeting held the day before, the four communities agreed on their position to bring it before the Council on Wednesday by forming a common front.

“We believe that it is important to adopt decisions collegially and to think of the whole territory and not only in our autonomous communities”, declared Sara Alba, Minister of Health of La Rioja, who indicated that the decision had been agreed yesterday between the health officials of these regions.

The proposed objective, Alba stressed during a press conference, is to avoid, as much as possible, mobility between territories “because” the combination of mobility and coronavirus is not good.

However, the regional government’s Health Minister, Santos Induráin, explained that they will make the restrictions more flexible and that exceptions will be extended to allow family reunions during these days “highly conditioned in their justifications and limited in time” .

For his part, the Minister of Health of the Basque Country, Gotzone Sagardui, asked citizens to celebrate Christmas “differently” to “have a future”. Calling on social responsibility, he also insisted that the population remain “firm” in respecting the agreed measures.

This position joins that gathered in the document that Health will bring to the Board, to which LaSexta had access, by seeking a consensus with the autonomous communities. They indicate the intention to limit mobility between the autonomous communities between December 23 and January 6 and that the CCAA decides on family groups.

If this agreement on the measures were passed, it would be binding. All this – they warn – if the epidemiological situation continues as it is now, with the downward curve.