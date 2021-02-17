La Rioja lifts closure by municipalities and reopens commerce and hotels

Updated: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 1:16 PM

Posted: 17.02.2021 13:11

La Rioja will lift the closure of the perimeter by the municipalities next Monday, February 22, but will keep it within the limits of the community, where the activity of non-essential sectors, closed since January 22, can resume.

This was announced by Minister of Health and regional executive spokesperson Sara Alba during an appearance to report on the plan agreed on Wednesday to the Government Council to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reduction in nighttime mobility is set between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. (so far it was from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.) and the maximum number of people in social gatherings will be six, except for stable coexistence. groups.

Catering and hotel establishments can open with a maximum capacity of 30% indoors and 75% on the terrace, without consumption at the bar. Nightlife will continue to be closed.

The trade will also have a maximum capacity of one-third, as well as revivals, ceremonies and spaces of worship that take place in closed spaces.

In addition, this one-third capacity will be maintained in unregulated academies and training centers, which may reopen from next Monday.

In cinemas, theaters and auditoriums, the maximum capacity will be 50%, as in libraries, archives and exhibition halls. The PMI, known as a “semaphore,” will establish six levels, each with eight indicators that measure different epidemiological parameters and health pressure, from which measurements will be established, explained Alba.

In swimming pools, the maximum capacity will be 50% in outdoor installations and one third in closed spaces.