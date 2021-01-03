La Rioja President hands Podemos dismissal of post that crashed his car on New Years Eve

Posted: Saturday January 2, 2021 9:26 PM

The president of the government of La Rioja, the socialist Concha Andreu, called for “the responsibility and the exemplarity” of the public service, also in the “private life”, referring to Mario Herrera, director general of its executive, although que said it was up to the head of Podemos’ Ministry of Participation, Equality and Agenda 2030 to make a decision regarding Herrera’s dismissal.

This was made in statements to journalists, after the traffic accident suffered at dawn on January 1 by the director general of the participation of the government of Riojan, Mario Herrera, near his home in the town of Sojuela , in Riojan. the one who was not injured and did not report to SOS-Rioja or the Civil Guard, according to these organizations.

The Civil Guard has already sanctioned Mario Herrera for distracted driving and failing to report the damaged vehicle, after the diligence ordered by the Civil Guard reports, according to data provided by the government delegation in La Rioja.

The director general of the participation of the government of Riojan assured, for his part, that the accident occurred while he was going to the hospital due to a domestic accident and that he left by taxi .

The event occurred around 1:45 a.m., 15 minutes after the curfew decreed for New Year’s Eve in La Rioja, according to data provided by the Ministry of Participation, Equality and Agenda. 2030, in which Herrera assumes responsibility for the Directorate. General participation.

Andreu claimed that he chairs a coalition government, formed by the PSOE and Podemos, the latter party that heads the Ministry of Participation, Equality and Agenda 2030, the only one that the purple formation heads in the executive of Riojan. The head of this ministry, Raquel Romero, added Andreu, is the one who “was responsible for the appointment of Mario Herrera, and to whom they correspond, he said, the decisions to be adopted”, since the relationship between the PSOE and Podemos, within the regional executive, he stressed, is “respect and loyalty”.

Likewise, he reported that in the last few hours he spoke with Raquel Romero, who told him that what had happened was “a private situation, which does not affect anything else”, although he trusts “the loyalty” of the adviser (Raquel Romero) to the government she chairs. “We demand exemplary responsibility and citizenship in every act and I demand even more from members of my government, as we have verified each time.

For its part, the PP of La Rioja, in a press release, asked Andreu this Saturday to demand the resignation or immediate stop of Herrera so that “this behavior so little exemplary does not disturb that of the rest of the members of the government of Riojan ”.